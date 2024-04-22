NATO Secretary General says US aid delay had consequences on battlefield for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the approval of the military aid package for Ukraine by the US House of Representatives was not too late, but the delay had had real consequences.

Source: Stontelberg in an interview with MSNBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is currently difficult, as the Russian occupation forces, in particular, have an advantage in ammunition, while Ukrainian forces are forced to save it.

"The Ukrainians have now for months been outgunned. [...] The Russians have had much more ammunition, and the Ukrainians have been forced to ration their ammunition. [...] But it’s not too late. The Ukrainians had demonstrated enormous skill in defending their country," Stoltenberg said.

He also commented on the Politico article about the possible deployment of additional US military advisers to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that there were still no plans for a NATO combat presence in Ukraine, but the Allies had the right to help Ukraine and this would not make NATO a party to the conflict.

"But, of course, several NATO allies have men and women in uniform in their embassies, giving advice," he stressed.

Background:

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved the bill to provide Ukraine with military aid. A total of 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

The bill was promised to be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said that the Senate would vote on the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

The Pentagon would need less than a week after all the procedures for adopting the relevant legislation are completed to deliver some of the weapons to Ukrainian units.

