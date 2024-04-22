All Sections
Russians hit medical facility and kindergarten in Kherson Oblast, injuring a child

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 April 2024, 08:19
Russians hit medical facility and kindergarten in Kherson Oblast, injuring a child
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded five settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself over the past 24 hours, and three people, including a child, were wounded.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy fired on Novovorontsovka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson yesterday. The settlements of Kozatske, Beryslav and Novoberyslav also came under enemy fire and were subjected to airstrikes."

Details: Prokudin said that the Russian military had hit residential areas in the settlements, including three high-rise buildings and three private houses that were damaged.

There were also strikes at a medical facility, an educational institution, a kindergarten, private cars and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been stopped, and there are no fires or threats of fires.

Three people were injured as a result of this Russian aggression, including one child.

