Russians strike gas pipeline and agricultural business in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 08:41
Photo: wikimapia

Russian troops struck premises belonging to an agricultural business and a gas pipeline, as well as residential areas of towns and villages in Kherson Oblast, on 20 April.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, 12 private houses in Kherson Oblast were damaged.

A school, a catering facility, agricultural business premises and a gas pipeline were hit.

The gas leak has been dealt with, and there is no longer any fire or threat.

One person was injured.

Authorities say the Russians struck the settlements of Antonivka, Komyshany, Inzhenerne, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Novokairy, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Sablukivka, Novoberyslav, Olhivka, Kozatske and Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

The Russians also launched a missile attack on the Chornobaivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

