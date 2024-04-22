All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine – Bild

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 April 2024, 18:07
Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine – Bild
Photo: BATT UMG armoured vehicle by The Armored Group company

Germany has planned to supply up to 400 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) heavy armoured vehicles to Ukraine, but due to logistical problems, this number is being gradually revised downwards, and actual deliveries have not yet begun.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The contract for the supply of MRAP armoured vehicles worth €315 million was signed by the Ukrainian government and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH (FFG). The contract is financed by the German government. Bild said that initially, it was planned to supply up to 400 vehicles.

Advertisement:

The publication refers to a secret document of the German Ministry of Defence dated September 2023, according to which FFG was to supply batches of 20 vehicles from January to October 2024. But this never happened, as a representative of the ministry confirmed to Bild. Now the first deliveries have been postponed to June.

The reason for the delay is the fact that FFG does not produce the main components of the MRAP itself but supplies them from the United States. The German Ministry of Defence claims that "restrictive export licences from the US to Germany" contributed to the delay.

In addition, Bild reported that the contract with FFG provides for the conversion of civilian BATT UMG vehicles, and the company has not yet received the necessary mine protection certificates required for the transfer of equipment to Ukraine.

Bild's source in the German Ministry of Defence claims that no successful test to obtain the necessary certificates had taken place by mid-April. The company, however, denies this and says that the necessary certificates "from the relevant test centres are available".

Background: In September 2023, the United States announced the transfer of 190 MRAP armoured vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyweapons
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Germany
Germany promises to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible
Scholz hopes for quick decision by US Senate on aid to Ukraine
Bundestag representative admits that recently-approved US military aid for Ukraine could be last one
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: