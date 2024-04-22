Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine – Bild

Germany has planned to supply up to 400 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) heavy armoured vehicles to Ukraine, but due to logistical problems, this number is being gradually revised downwards, and actual deliveries have not yet begun.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The contract for the supply of MRAP armoured vehicles worth €315 million was signed by the Ukrainian government and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH (FFG). The contract is financed by the German government. Bild said that initially, it was planned to supply up to 400 vehicles.

The publication refers to a secret document of the German Ministry of Defence dated September 2023, according to which FFG was to supply batches of 20 vehicles from January to October 2024. But this never happened, as a representative of the ministry confirmed to Bild. Now the first deliveries have been postponed to June.

The reason for the delay is the fact that FFG does not produce the main components of the MRAP itself but supplies them from the United States. The German Ministry of Defence claims that "restrictive export licences from the US to Germany" contributed to the delay.

In addition, Bild reported that the contract with FFG provides for the conversion of civilian BATT UMG vehicles, and the company has not yet received the necessary mine protection certificates required for the transfer of equipment to Ukraine.

Bild's source in the German Ministry of Defence claims that no successful test to obtain the necessary certificates had taken place by mid-April. The company, however, denies this and says that the necessary certificates "from the relevant test centres are available".

Background: In September 2023, the United States announced the transfer of 190 MRAP armoured vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine.

