Bundestag representative admits that recently-approved US military aid for Ukraine could be last one

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 April 2024, 16:21
Anton Hofreiter. Photo: Alliance via Getty Images

Anton Hofreiter, head of the European Committee in the Bundestag, does not not rule out the possibility that the assistance package approved for Ukraine by the US House of Representatives on Saturday could be the last one.

Source: Hofreiter in a comment to Funke media group, writes n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Perhaps this is the last US aid package for a very long time – or even the last one at all."

Details: The politician noted that American support for Ukraine has become too uncertain, given the long deadlock around the approval of the aid package.

"We Europeans have to do much more for Ukraine," he said.

Previously: 

  • On Saturday 21 April, the US House of Representatives approved a vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid. 311 members of the lower house of US Congress voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.
  • The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.
  • US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that US senators will come out of recess to vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday 23 April.
  • US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

GermanyUSAaid for Ukraine
