New aid for Ukraine, including air defence equipment, coming "very soon" – US State Department official

James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, has said that Ukraine will receive a new US military aid package "very soon" after it is approved by Congress.

Source: James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on Monday, European Pravda reports

According to O'Brien, new US military aid will be in Ukraine "very soon, as soon as the Senate finishes acting" and President Joe Biden signs the relevant law.

The US State Department official declined to specify what exactly might be in the package, but stressed that "it will be what Ukraine needs on the battlefield to succeed".

Quote: "In the supplemental, there will be items that include air defence. It's not just about Patriots. It's also about systems that hit drones and slower missiles and the other ways that Russia tries to attack. So there will be items that will help with that," he said.

Previously:

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on foreign aid for Ukraine. 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill and 112 against.

on foreign aid for Ukraine. 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill and 112 against. The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that US senators will vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, 23 April.

