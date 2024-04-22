All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New aid for Ukraine, including air defence equipment, coming "very soon" – US State Department official

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 April 2024, 19:33
New aid for Ukraine, including air defence equipment, coming very soon – US State Department official
James O'Brien and Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s President’s Office. Stock photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, has said that Ukraine will receive a new US military aid package "very soon" after it is approved by Congress.

Source: James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on Monday, European Pravda reports

According to O'Brien, new US military aid will be in Ukraine "very soon, as soon as the Senate finishes acting" and President Joe Biden signs the relevant law.

Advertisement:

The US State Department official declined to specify what exactly might be in the package, but stressed that "it will be what Ukraine needs on the battlefield to succeed".

Quote: "In the supplemental, there will be items that include air defence. It's not just about Patriots. It's also about systems that hit drones and slower missiles and the other ways that Russia tries to attack. So there will be items that will help with that," he said.

Previously: 

  • On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on foreign aid for Ukraine.  311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill and 112 against.
  • The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.
  • US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that US senators will vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, 23 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
aid for Ukraine
First batches of ammunition from Czech-led initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June – Borrell
​​Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems
US aid to Ukraine offers respite but not frontline breakthrough – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: