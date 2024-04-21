Explosion rocks Kharkiv, person injured

A man has reportedly been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "An explosion sounded in Kharkiv. Early reports say it occurred in the outskirts. Reportedly, at least one person has been injured but this information needs confirmation."

Details: Later, the mayor added that the information about the injured person was confirmed: a man suffered leg injuries as the debris fell on him, he is in moderate condition now.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, reported that the Russians had struck Kharkiv. Search and rescue crews are inspecting the sites of strikes.

"As of now there is information about one person injured, a civilian man aged 19. He was taken to a medical institution and is receiving necessary treatment," Syniehubov posted.

At 20:16 the Air Force announced a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast.

