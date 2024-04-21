All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Kharkiv, person injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 April 2024, 21:13
Explosion rocks Kharkiv, person injured
The sign reading "Kharkiv is a hero city". Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A man has reportedly been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "An explosion sounded in Kharkiv. Early reports say it occurred in the outskirts. Reportedly, at least one person has been injured but this information needs confirmation."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the mayor added that the information about the injured person was confirmed: a man suffered leg injuries as the debris fell on him, he is in moderate condition now. 

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, reported that the Russians had struck Kharkiv. Search and rescue crews are inspecting the sites of strikes. 

"As of now there is information about one person injured, a civilian man aged 19. He was taken to a medical institution and is receiving necessary treatment," Syniehubov posted. 

At 20:16 the Air Force announced a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strikeexplosion
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces attack Kharkiv once again
Russians attack Kharkiv City and Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities urge residents to take shelter
Ukraine is not Syria – Defence Intelligence spokesman responds to mayor's remarks that Kharkiv could become a second Aleppo
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: