Russia loses 800 soldiers and 29 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 April 2024, 08:01
Russia loses 800 soldiers and 29 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian forces. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 800 soldiers, five tanks and 12 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 461,060 (+800)  military personnel;
  • 7,241 (+5) tanks;
  • 13,916 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,765 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+0)  multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 769 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,407 (+23) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,117 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,845 (+33)  vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,936 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

