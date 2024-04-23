Russia loses 800 soldiers and 29 artillery systems in one day
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 08:01
Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian forces. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 800 soldiers, five tanks and 12 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 461,060 (+800) military personnel;
- 7,241 (+5) tanks;
- 13,916 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,765 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 769 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,407 (+23) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,117 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,845 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,936 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
