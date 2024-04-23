All Sections
Ukraine's state passport service suspends issuance of pre-made passports abroad

Mariia Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 April 2024, 12:40
Stock photo: A message from Document, Ukraine's state passport service

Foreign branches of Document, the state passport service, have suspended the issuance of pre-made passports for technical reasons.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement published on the morning of 23 April 

Details: The statement says the issuance of pre-made passports at foreign branches of the Document passport service has been suspended for technical reasons.

Quote: "Passports can be issued to children under 12, as there is no need for biometric verification."

Passport application forms can still be submitted in the usual way.

Foreign branches will let users know via the official channels of the Document state passport service when the issue is resolved and the document issuance systems resume operations.

Background

  • On 23 April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that consular services to Ukrainian men of conscription age have been suspended.
  • This is due to the adoption of the law On Amending Certain Legislative Acts on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service, which has been signed by the president and published.

