Russian Defence Minister announces transfer of S-500 air defence missile systems to Russian troops

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that in 2024 the Russian forces will receive the first samples of the next-generation S-500 air defence missile system in two modifications.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote from Shoigu: "This year, the troops will receive: the first samples of the next-generation S-500 air defence missile system in two modifications – long-range air defence missile systems and anti-missile defence complexes, S-400 and S-300V4 air defence missile systems, Buk-M3, Tor-M2U missile systems, and next-generation radar stations."



Details: Shoigu also announced that the supply of Pantsir missile systems will be doubled in 2024.

As stated, the S-500 is a new generation of Russian air defence missile systems that is expected to apply the principle of separate task resolution, namely, the destruction of ballistic and aerodynamic targets.

Background: On 28 June 2021, Putin stated that new weapon systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Zircon ship-based hypersonic missile, and the S-500 Prometheus air defence systems, will soon be put on combat duty.

