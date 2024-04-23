Kharkiv TV tower to be restored only after end of hostilities

There has been no signal of digital terrestrial television in the city of Kharkiv and the nearest settlements as a result of a Russian strike on the Kharkiv TV tower. The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has announced that the restoration of the TV tower will begin only after the end of hostilities.

Source: Ivan Sokolov, Director of the Department of Civil Protection of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in the broadcast of Radio Liberty

Quote: "If we take into account the way it [the tower] was constructed, its restoration is possible only after the end of hostilities."

"I think [the Russians] wanted to intimidate the population of the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements. Imagine, in the light of day, at 16:40, a missile strikes the tower, which is the tallest structure in Kharkiv. Of course, people were a bit terrified. I believe this strike was supposed to intimidate the population of Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: As of now, the damaged equipment is still being dismantled. The tower's total height is 250 metres and the strike occurred at an altitude of approximately 140 metres. After this, a part of the tower collapsed.

Local authorities and law enforcement officers reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv at around 16:30 on 22 April.

The Russians had already attempted to hit the TV tower in the city on 6 March 2022, but they only damaged the cables and temporarily interrupted the TV broadcast.

