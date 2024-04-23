EU Parliament supports extension of preferential trade with Ukraine, albeit with safeguards

In a vote on Tuesday 23 April, the European Parliament approved a one-year extension of the deal on duty-free food trade with Ukraine, along with extra safeguards for European farmers.

Source: press service of the European Parliament, which is at the disposal of European Pravda

Details: MEPs voted to extend the suspension of import taxes and quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products for another year, until 5 June 2025, with safeguards to protect the interests of European farmers.

428 MEPs voted in favour, 131 against, and 44 abstained.

The new rules enable the European Commission to respond immediately and take any necessary steps if major difficulties arise in the EU market or in one or more member states as a result of Ukrainian agricultural imports. A safeguard is provided for a variety of products, including chicken, eggs, oats, cereals, maize and honey, if imports surpass typical imports in the second half of 2021 and 2022-2022, allowing tariffs to be reintroduced.

Following the resolution of the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union should make the final decision on the prolongation of the agreement.

The agreement will take effect on 6 June 2024, and will be in effect for one year.

