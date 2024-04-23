All Sections
Russians drop explosive from drone, injuring Kherson Oblast resident

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 April 2024, 11:49
Russians drop explosive from drone, injuring Kherson Oblast resident
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A resident of the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast has sustained injuries as a result of the Russians dropping explosives from drones.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces continue to attack Beryslav with drones. This morning, a 63-year-old resident was injured as a result of an explosive being dropped from a drone."

Details: The man was taken to hospital with blast injuries, concussion, and injuries to his arms and torso.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
