Several explosions heard in Kharkiv

Explosions rang out in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April before an air-raid warning was issued.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Syniehubov reported that the Russians were striking the city.

Terekhov added that powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts due to the threat of missile launches.

Updated: At 00:51, local journalists wrote that a series of explosions rang out in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

