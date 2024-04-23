All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions ring out in Kharkiv, strike reported

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:05
Explosions ring out in Kharkiv, strike reported
Explosion. Photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid; Ukraine’s Air Force reported Russian tactical aircraft activity. Reportedly, there was a strike at a residential area.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne 

Quote Terekhov: "Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Several so far. Please take care!"

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne also reported explosions in the area, and the Air Force issued a warning about Russian tactical aircraft activity on the Northeastern front.

"Frontline areas are under threat of aircraft weapons!" the Air Force emphasised. 

Later, Terekhov reported an attack on a residential area. "A car and a house were damaged. The information regarding casualties and other strike sites is being established," he said.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv TV tower to be restored only after end of hostilities
Official shares photos showing effects of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast TV tower
Kremlin conducts information operation against Kharkiv to make Ukrainians flee the city – ISW
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: