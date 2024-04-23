Explosions ring out in Kharkiv, strike reported

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid; Ukraine’s Air Force reported Russian tactical aircraft activity. Reportedly, there was a strike at a residential area.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne

Quote Terekhov: "Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Several so far. Please take care!"

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne also reported explosions in the area, and the Air Force issued a warning about Russian tactical aircraft activity on the Northeastern front.

"Frontline areas are under threat of aircraft weapons!" the Air Force emphasised.

Later, Terekhov reported an attack on a residential area. "A car and a house were damaged. The information regarding casualties and other strike sites is being established," he said.

Background:

On 22 April, at about 16:30, the Russian troops attacked a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

ISW analysts say Russia intensified its strikes and information operations against Ukrainians who are living in the city of Kharkiv. The Kremlin is bombarding Kharkiv to persuade Ukrainians to flee the city and to internally displace millions of people.

Support UP or become our patron!