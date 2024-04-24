Russians attack Nikopol district at night, damaging an agricultural company and power lines

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging premises belonging to a business and an agricultural company as well as power lines, and leaving some customers without electricity.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The attacks on the Nikopol district continued overnight. The enemy used various types of kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. They hit the district centre and Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Premises belonging to a business and an agricultural company were damaged. Power lines were also damaged. Some customers have been left without electricity."

Details: Serhii Lysak stressed there were no casualties.

He also added that a private house and an outbuilding had been damaged as a result of evening attacks by FPV drones in the area.

