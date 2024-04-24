All Sections
Ukrainian forces reveal what Russian troops hit in Odesa

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 10:49
Ukrainian forces reveal what Russian troops hit in Odesa
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on 24 April. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Russian forces attacked a storage facility for disabled vehicles in the city of Odesa on the morning of 24 April, leaving no military personnel injured.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "The Russian Federation has struck a storage facility for disabled vehicles in the city of Odesa.

The enemy is trying to locate military infrastructure in the rear.

However, no casualties were reported, and no Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were present at the site of the attack."

Details: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South estimated the attack likely cost the Russians nearly US$10 million.

Background:

