Ukrainian forces reveal what Russian troops hit in Odesa

Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on 24 April. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Russian forces attacked a storage facility for disabled vehicles in the city of Odesa on the morning of 24 April, leaving no military personnel injured.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "The Russian Federation has struck a storage facility for disabled vehicles in the city of Odesa.

Advertisement:

The enemy is trying to locate military infrastructure in the rear.

However, no casualties were reported, and no Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were present at the site of the attack."

Details: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South estimated the attack likely cost the Russians nearly US$10 million.

Background:

On the morning of 24 April, an air-raid warning was issued in some Ukrainian oblasts, and media reports indicated that explosions had been heard in Odesa.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russia had launched a missile attack on Odesa, injuring a woman, 43.

Support UP or become our patron!