Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk appointed as spokesman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

The Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South) will be headed by Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, who will hold both positions concurrently.

Source: Pletenchuk in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Pletenchuk: "This is no longer a rumour. I am beginning to fulfil my duties. The paperwork is already in progress. I need to assume the new position, familiarise myself with it, and understand the work structure – this will take some time. I think I can start at the beginning of next week. But if I can quickly reshape this structure into the form I envision, maybe even sooner."

Details: Asked about his vision for the structure of the press office for the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, Pletenchuk said: "I have over 8 years of experience working with the media. This is already my 13th position as a press officer. I have my own vision of how things should work. Journalists who have worked with me in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, as well as in the Navy, are familiar with my working style. It suited them well."

Pletenchuk reassured that he will continue to strive to "be as open and democratic with the press as possible."

He also added that he will maintain his status as the spokesperson for the Navy.

"This means I will be commenting on both Navy-related matters simultaneously," concluded Pletenchuk.

Background:

A number of journalists appealed to Ukraine's military leadership to dismiss Nataliia Humeniuk, the previous Head of the Joint Press Centre, because she had "banned coverage of Russian war crimes and is not allowing the defenders of Kherson Oblast to be filmed".

Humeniuk herself denied the allegations made in the journalists' statement.

On 18 April, more than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad appealed to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, demanding that Humeniuk be dismissed.

On 19 April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Nataliia Humeniuk had been dismissed from her post as the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

