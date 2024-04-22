All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk appointed as spokesman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 April 2024, 11:51
Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk appointed as spokesman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Dmytro Pletenchuk. Photo: mediacenter.org.ua

The Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South) will be headed by Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, who will hold both positions concurrently.

Source: Pletenchuk in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Pletenchuk: "This is no longer a rumour. I am beginning to fulfil my duties. The paperwork is already in progress. I need to assume the new position, familiarise myself with it, and understand the work structure –  this will take some time. I think I can start at the beginning of next week. But if I can quickly reshape this structure into the form I envision, maybe even sooner."

Advertisement:

Details: Asked about his vision for the structure of the press office for the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, Pletenchuk said: "I have over 8 years of experience working with the media. This is already my 13th position as a press officer. I have my own vision of how things should work. Journalists who have worked with me in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, as well as in the Navy, are familiar with my working style. It suited them well."

Pletenchuk reassured that he will continue to strive to "be as open and democratic with the press as possible." 

He also added that he will maintain his status as the spokesperson for the Navy. 

"This means I will be commenting on both Navy-related matters simultaneously," concluded Pletenchuk.

Background:

  • A number of journalists appealed to Ukraine's military leadership to dismiss Nataliia Humeniuk, the previous Head of the Joint Press Centre,  because she had "banned coverage of Russian war crimes and is not allowing the defenders of Kherson Oblast to be filmed".
  • Humeniuk herself denied the allegations made in the journalists' statement.
  • On 18 April, more than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad appealed to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, demanding that Humeniuk be dismissed.
  • On 19 April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Nataliia Humeniuk had been dismissed from her post as the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mediawar
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
media
Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired
Over 150 media professionals appeal to Ukrainian parliament to dismiss spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Ukraine's Yermak and Russia's Navalnaya make it to Time 100 – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: