Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 April 2024, 09:59
Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast
A soldier. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) have persisted in their intention to enter Ukrainian territory.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that recently, border guards who were conducting a combat mission on one of the state border areas in Sumy Oblast came across an ambush set up by a Russian SRG that illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine. 

A gunfight occurred between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian DRG, which involved over 10 people.

The units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed, and artillery and mortar units were engaged to reinforce the area where the Russian SRG were coming from.

Quote: "The coordinated actions of border guards and other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing them to retreat. 

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with other components of the Armed Forces, is doing everything necessary to defend Ukrainian territory from the Russian aggressor."

Subjects: infiltratorsSumy OblastState Border Guard Servicewar
infiltrators
