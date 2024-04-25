All Sections
Russia has at least doubled number of drones across war zone in Ukraine over past 3 months – sources

Anhelina Strashkulych, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 25 April 2024, 11:15
Russia has at least doubled number of drones across war zone in Ukraine over past 3 months – sources
Photo: Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry

Russia has at least doubled the number of drones in the hottest areas of the war zone in Ukraine over the past three months.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article "There are so many drones that we just can't make it without electronic warfare systems. Why Ukraine is losing to Russia in the technology race"

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's General Staff say Russia has at least doubled the number of drones in the hottest spots of the front over the past three months.

Moreover, modernised Russian drones regularly appear on the battlefield. The upgraded UAVs are challenging to identify and jam with electronic warfare (EW) as they are programmed to specific frequency bands.

Quote from a General Staff source: "We used to make electronic warfare equipment roughly in the 900 Mhz band. That used to be enough. Now the orcs [the Russians – ed.] are producing drones ranging from 700 to 1000 MHz. So the electronic warfare devices that we made earlier are already ineffective".

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Cabinet of Ministers say, work is currently underway to create a unified system that will be able to collect information about changes in the frequencies of Russian drones so that manufacturers can quickly adjust their EW equipment accordingly. 

Subjects: dronesRussiawar
