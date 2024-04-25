Russian drones attack emergency workers in Kherson suburb: two injured – video

Emergency workers came under a repeated attack by Russian drones on the outskirts of the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 25 April, leaving one emergency worker and a resident injured.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Kherson Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy once again attacked the suburbs of Kherson this afternoon, causing a residential building to catch fire. Emergency workers rushed to extinguish the fire and fell into a trap as enemy drones cynically attacked the scene once again, damaging the SES equipment."

Details: One of the SES officers has reportedly been injured in the drone attack, while the owner of a neighbouring house also suffered an arm injury.

An ambulance took them away from the scene.

The emergency workers warned their colleagues about the attack so that they would not be in danger.

