All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drones attack emergency workers in Kherson suburb: two injured – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 17:21
Russian drones attack emergency workers in Kherson suburb: two injured – video
Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast

Emergency workers came under a repeated attack by Russian drones on the outskirts of the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 25 April, leaving one emergency worker and a resident injured.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Kherson Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy once again attacked the suburbs of Kherson this afternoon, causing a residential building to catch fire. Emergency workers rushed to extinguish the fire and fell into a trap as enemy drones cynically attacked the scene once again, damaging the SES equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: One of the SES officers has reportedly been injured in the drone attack, while the owner of a neighbouring house also suffered an arm injury.

An ambulance took them away from the scene.

The emergency workers warned their colleagues about the attack so that they would not be in danger.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersondroneswar
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Kherson
Kherson couple working for FSB are sentenced to 15 years in prison – photo
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, 2 people killed
Russians attack Kherson in the morning, injuring 2 people
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: