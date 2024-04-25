All Sections
4 civilian killed and 6 more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 April 2024, 14:20
4 civilian killed and 6 more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

At least four civilians were killed and six injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 25 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The central part of the oblast has been under heavy enemy fire since the morning. We have confirmed information that one person was killed in [the village of] Ocheretyne. Four people were injured in [the town of] Krasnohorivka – all of them have been hospitalised."

Details: The Russians injured one more civilian in the town of Hirnyk of Kurakhove hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.].

In addition, the Russians attacked the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvyzhenka of Hrodivka hromada. The official stressed that information about the aftermath of these strikes was being gathered.

Updated: Later, Filashkin added that the Russians were continuing to attack Donetsk Oblast, killing three more people as of 14:00.

In particular, two people have been killed in the village of Udachne, where the Russians fired a missile, and one more in Kurakhivka, which Russian troops attacked with tube artillery.

One person has been injured in Udachne.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualties
