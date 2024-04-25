Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, 104 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians conducted 13 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 105 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 April

Quote: "The settlements of Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk and Kyrylivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Andriivka, Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav, Olhivka and Krynky (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Details: A total of 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack near the village of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near the settlements of Serebrianka Forest and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ocheretyne, Soloviove, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 21 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) once.

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 11 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine's air defence forces also destroyed one Kh-59 air-launched missile and three Russian surveillance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel.

