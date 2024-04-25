All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 April 2024, 07:18
Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, 104 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians conducted 13 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 105 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 April

Quote: "The settlements of Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk and Kyrylivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Andriivka, Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav, Olhivka and Krynky (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack near the village of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near the settlements of Serebrianka Forest and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ocheretyne, Soloviove, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 21 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) once.

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 11 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine's air defence forces also destroyed one Kh-59 air-launched missile and three Russian surveillance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces intensify activities on all fronts, over 100 combat clashes over past 24 hours – Ukrainian General Staff
Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces discuss strengthening of defences in key areas in Donetsk Oblast
Russians try to capture Ivanivske and outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to break through to Chasiv Yar
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: