The Russians massively attacked Donetsk Oblast on 25 April, killing five people and injuring eight.

Quote: "The settlement of Udachne came under the sights of the Russian army. Early reports indicate that the enemy attacked it with an Iskander-M missile. Four civilians aged 28 to 42 suffered multiple blast injuries of varying severity. Two more men received fatal injuries."

Details: Since early morning, the Russians have been launching attacks on populated areas in the Pokrovske district. Four men were wounded in the towns of Hirnyk and Krasnohorivka.

Additionally, three residents aged 56, 67, and 69 were killed in attacks on the settlements of Kurakhove, Novooleksandrivka, and Ocheretyne.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

