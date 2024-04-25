All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals topics to be discussed at Ramstein meeting on 26 April

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 21:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has revealed what topics will be discussed at the meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format) on 26 April.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Quote: "We are preparing for tomorrow's Ramstein meeting and will discuss, among other things, how to overcome the difficulties and problems that have accumulated over the past six months while we have been waiting for decisions on American support."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "politically, we have already achieved the support". "Now we need to work on filling the packages with the necessary weapons and ensuring logistics," he noted.

Zelenskyy thanked all the countries that had made new decisions on aid for Ukraine, as well as the military, cities and communities.

Background: The 21st meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format) is to be held on 26 April in a virtual format.

