Putin is going to China in May

Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's leader, has announced his plans to visit China in May.

Source: Putin at a congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax

Details: At the request of one of the participants of the event to deliver the book to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin responded: "I plan to visit in May, and I will definitely take this book with me and give it to our friend."

He last visited China in October 2023, where he also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Russia and China's ties have greatly improved since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow sees China as an essential market for its own products as well as a means of avoiding Western sanctions. China, on the other hand, has benefited from low-cost Russian energy imports and access to abundant natural resources.

Recently, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that China is helping Russia achieve its military goals in Ukraine by continuing to sell goods such as drone technology or gunpowder components.

