Two Russian soldiers kill five people in occupied Kherson Oblast, including collaborator head of village

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 April 2024, 01:47
Two Russian soldiers kill five people in occupied Kherson Oblast, including collaborator head of village
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Russian media outlets

Two Russian soldiers have killed five people in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Astra, a Russian news outlet, with reference to its sources

Details: Among those killed were civilians, the so-called head of the village who was a collaborator and soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.  

Astra noted that 65-year-old Valentyna S. was found in a residential building in the occupied village of Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson Oblast, on 23 April. The Russians shot the woman in the stomach, set the house on fire and fled. 

In the village of Abrykosivka, unidentified persons killed 54-year-old Liubov Tymchak, a collaborator and also the head of the village of Abrykosivka, and 40-year-old Alexei Glinin, a Russian soldier. The house with the bodies inside was also set on fire. 

Two more people were shot dead in Abrykosivka – a 32-year-old local resident Serhii Sh. and a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, whose identity has not been established. In this case, the bodies were also set on fire.

On 24 April, two soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were detained on suspicion of all these murders: 34-year-old Alexander Osipov and 36-year-old Alexander Kaygorodtsev, who had been previously convicted several times. Their motives are unknown. 

As Astra found out, no criminal cases have been opened.

Subjects: occupationKherson Oblast
