Russia attacks 2 energy facilities in Lviv Oblast, fires started

Firefighters put out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Lviv Oblast has been attacked with various types of cruise missiles as well as Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles while an air-raid warning was in effect from 03:58 to 06:02 on 27 April. Strikes have been recorded.

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Despite three cruise missiles being downed, there are confirmed hits.

The authorities reported that Russia attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts. Fires have broken out at the scene. Significant damage was recorded.

There are no casualties or damage to residential infrastructure in Lviv Oblast.

As of now, there are no plans to implement any power outage schedules.

However, people are asked not to use energy-consuming appliances from 19:00 to 22:00 to avoid resorting to power outages.

