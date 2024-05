The lorry attacked by Russian forces. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A Russian First-Person View drone hit a lorry near the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) at around 13:00.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A civilian driver, 52, has been injured.

The man has been hospitalised, his condition is currently serious.

