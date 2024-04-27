All Sections
Ukrainian forces dismiss as fake information about withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield due to drones

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 17:19
Ukrainian forces dismiss as fake information about withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield due to drones
An Abrams tank. Photo: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces has dismissed as fake the report by the Associated Press that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have withdrawn US-supplied Abrams tanks from the battlefield due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.

Source: 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

скріншот посту 47 бригади
Screenshot 

Details: The brigade posted a screenshot of the story with a link to an Associated Press report, marking it "Fake".

Quote: "Tanks perform well on the battlefield, and we are definitely not going to hide something from the enemy that usually makes them hide themselves. Moreover, we are not going to leave our infantry without such powerful fire support.

However, we will not comment publicly on the purpose, location, and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We ask you to trust only verified information and to contact the press service for official comments before releasing any materials."

Background:

  • On 26 April, the Associated Press reported, citing US military officials, that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had withdrawn the US-supplied Abrams tanks from the battlefield due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.
  • Before that, The New York Times reported that Russian forces had taken out five M1 Abrams main battle tanks out of 31 that were sent to Ukraine from the US last autumn. The NYT said that drones can be used to take out tanks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forcestankswar
