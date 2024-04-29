All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Without national joint 24/7 newscast, there would be media chaos in Ukraine – adviser to head of President's Office

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 29 April 2024, 13:58
Without national joint 24/7 newscast, there would be media chaos in Ukraine – adviser to head of President's Office
Serhii Leshchenko. Photo: Leshchenko on Facebook

Serhii Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said there would be media chaos in Ukraine without the national joint 24/7 newscast, and attempts to discredit it are part of Russian propaganda.

Source: Leshchenko on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The national joint 24/7 newscast is designed to be a source of verified information, not fake news. One of the methods Russia uses to fight against Ukraine is to discredit sources of information. That is why part of Russia's information war against Ukraine is being waged by discrediting the newscast. If there is no newscast, there will be media chaos."

Advertisement:

Details: Leshchenko said that in these circumstances, it is much easier to provoke, split and weaken society internally in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warOffice of the President of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
war
Ukraine's defeat will cost the West $3 trillion, UK warns
Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported
Russians attack Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, killing one man
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: