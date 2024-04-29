Without national joint 24/7 newscast, there would be media chaos in Ukraine – adviser to head of President's Office

Serhii Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said there would be media chaos in Ukraine without the national joint 24/7 newscast, and attempts to discredit it are part of Russian propaganda.

Source: Leshchenko on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The national joint 24/7 newscast is designed to be a source of verified information, not fake news. One of the methods Russia uses to fight against Ukraine is to discredit sources of information. That is why part of Russia's information war against Ukraine is being waged by discrediting the newscast. If there is no newscast, there will be media chaos."

Advertisement:

Details: Leshchenko said that in these circumstances, it is much easier to provoke, split and weaken society internally in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!