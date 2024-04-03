US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official

If the House of Representatives delays the decision on further extensive assistance to Ukraine, the US administration will continue to explore ways to provide Ukrainians with emergency support, as it did in March.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House National Security Council; Ukrinform

Quote: "Some emergency measures you saw that the Pentagon was able to cobble together through $300 million to support them [Ukrainian forces] in an emergency aid package. We're going to continue to look and see what more we can."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Kirby emphasised that the US government hands "are very much tied" in this situation.

Kirby stressed the need for legislation with additional funding.

Asked whether there is a "deadline" after which the government will do more to support Ukraine, Kirby noted that this deadline had long passed when the president submitted a request to Congress for an aid package.

He also pointed out that due to the inaction of lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Ukrainian commanders on the ground are making difficult decisions on how to save ammunition while holding their positions.

Support UP or become our patron!

