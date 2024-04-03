All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Security Service thwarts brother and sister plot to sabotage military trains in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 April 2024, 10:31
Security Service thwarts brother and sister plot to sabotage military trains in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers have detained a brother and sister who were assisting the Russians in disrupting the supply of Ukrainian equipment and weapons to the front lines in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine  (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

 
Photo: SSU

Details: Investigation materials indicate that in August 2023, a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation contacted the woman and proposed that she gather and pass on information about critical infrastructure facilities in the railway industry in the territories of Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

Advertisement:

The woman accepted the proposal and involved her brother in completing the tasks. At the request of the Russian handler, the brother and sister even wrote a statement in which they pledged to cooperate with the Russians at the end of December 2023.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The detainees were most interested in railway bridges, overpasses, and road tunnels under the tracks, investigators say. Additionally, the brother and sister established the coordinates for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) relay cabinets and transformer substations. They passed on the information they had obtained to the Russian handler through photographs and geolocation on Google Maps.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians reportedly planned to conduct sabotage on the railway lines to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition based on this data.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Law enforcement officers have detained the suspects. During searches, they seized mobile phones used to communicate with the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. The perpetrators are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

Ukraine's Security Service uses military enlistment office as revenge against journalist for investigation – video

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
Russians strike village in Kupiansk district, killing man and injuring child
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: