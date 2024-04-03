Security Service thwarts brother and sister plot to sabotage military trains in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Law enforcement officers have detained a brother and sister who were assisting the Russians in disrupting the supply of Ukrainian equipment and weapons to the front lines in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Photo: SSU

Details: Investigation materials indicate that in August 2023, a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation contacted the woman and proposed that she gather and pass on information about critical infrastructure facilities in the railway industry in the territories of Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

The woman accepted the proposal and involved her brother in completing the tasks. At the request of the Russian handler, the brother and sister even wrote a statement in which they pledged to cooperate with the Russians at the end of December 2023.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The detainees were most interested in railway bridges, overpasses, and road tunnels under the tracks, investigators say. Additionally, the brother and sister established the coordinates for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) relay cabinets and transformer substations. They passed on the information they had obtained to the Russian handler through photographs and geolocation on Google Maps.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians reportedly planned to conduct sabotage on the railway lines to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition based on this data.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Law enforcement officers have detained the suspects. During searches, they seized mobile phones used to communicate with the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. The perpetrators are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

