Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 08:12
An 11-year-old boy who was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district has died in hospital.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Today, an 11-year-old boy died in hospital due to injuries sustained from the attack."
Advertisement:
Details: Syniehubov added that the boy's 58-year-old father was killed in Russian strikes on the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district yesterday.
Background: On the evening of 2 April, Russian troops targeted the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district. An 11-year-old boy was injured in the attack and admitted to hospital.
Support UP or become our patron!