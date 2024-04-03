Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital

An 11-year-old boy who was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, an 11-year-old boy died in hospital due to injuries sustained from the attack."

Details: Syniehubov added that the boy's 58-year-old father was killed in Russian strikes on the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district yesterday.

Background: On the evening of 2 April, Russian troops targeted the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district. An 11-year-old boy was injured in the attack and admitted to hospital.

