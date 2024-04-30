All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania to build 6 bomb shelter schools in Ukraine by end of year

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 30 April 2024, 15:22
Lithuania to build 6 bomb shelter schools in Ukraine by end of year
Artūras Žarnovskis in rebuilt school in Ukraine. Stock photo: Artūras Žarnovskis on LinkedIn

Lithuania plans to build six underground schools in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, and likely in Kharkiv Oblast by the end of the year.

Source: Artūras Žarnovskis, Head of the Lithuanian Co-create Future in Ukraine programme, in an interview for Ukrinform; European Pravda

Details: Žarnovskis revealed the details of the big project in Mykolaiv Oblast and other regions, which are located close to the combat zone and constantly come under Russians fire.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Special bomb shelter schools, suitable for wartime, will be built there. In peaceful times these shelters can be used as multi-purpose rooms: for sports, entertainment etc."

Details: He specified that the schools will be built in concrete locations in the six oblasts, with five of them in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. The location of the sixth facility is still being chosen. It will most likely be Kharkiv Oblast.

"We’re starting to build large shelter schools in these regions. They will be constructed from scratch in places where there have sadly been no shelters. Among other things, safety conditions will provide for protection from radiation as well," Žarnovskis noted.

He assumed this construction could be finished as early as this year.

Žarnovskis stressed the importance of such projects since due to the full-scale Russian invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic there are "fourth grade students in some schools who have never been in school physically", despite  the importance of schools for children’s socialisation.

Background:

  • Recently Lithuania announced the supply of a batch of M577 armoured command and staff vehicles to Ukraine.
  • On 20 April Lithuania announced that it had supplied Ukraine with a light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros.
  • Earlier Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed his concern that the Western countries were shifting the focus of attention from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lithuania
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian President and PM are willing to help Ukraine bring back men of military age
Belarusian official claims they prevented Lithuanian UAV attack on Minsk
Lithuania considers helping Ukraine get military-age men back
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: