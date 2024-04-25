All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania considers helping Ukraine get military-age men back

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 25 April 2024, 13:55
Lithuania considers helping Ukraine get military-age men back
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania is considering helping Ukraine to repatriate men liable for military service, but first they need to work out how to do this.

Source: Delfi with reference to Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kasčiūnas said Lithuania is not yet considering specific measures and is watching to see what Poland decides.

Advertisement:

"Of course no one is going to gather them up and haul them off to Ukraine – that’s not going to happen. But [they could be] cut off from receiving social benefits, work permits, or documents – these are options that I’m hearing about from Poland. So let's wait and see what option they will offer. Perhaps it will be suitable for Lithuania as well," Kasčiūnas said.

Kasčiūnas stressed that it is difficult to estimate how many military-age Ukrainian men are currently in Lithuania.

Background: 

  • Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that Poland is ready to help Ukraine get men of military age back, but he did not specify how.
  • On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports that consular services were being suspended for Ukrainian men who are liable for military service. 
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that after the mobilisation law enters into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of accepting and reviewing applications for consular actions will continue with account of the new requirements arising from provisions of the law".
  • The EU has "taken note" of the Ukrainian authorities’ decision to restrict consular services. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lithuaniamobilisation
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Lithuania
​​Lithuania hands over batch of M577 armoured vehicles to Ukraine – photo
Lithuanian president commends Duda for influencing Trump's stance on Ukraine
ECHR rejects Russian singer Kirkorov's complaint about ban on entry into Lithuania
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: