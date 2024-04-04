President's Office considers dismissing Prosecutor General

The President's Office is discussing the possible dismissal of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda sources in President Zelenskyy's team

Details: "No decision has been made yet, but the issue of Kostin is increasingly being raised at meetings. When the issue of his dismissal will be raised publicly... maybe this month, maybe later – it isn’t an urgent issue," said a highly placed Ukrainska Pravda source.

Kostin may be appointed as ambassador to the Netherlands if Ukraine’s partners agree that the current prosecutor general should focus on the international tribunal for the crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine.

"Andrii’s a good guy, but he’s too hesitant for this position [prosecutor general]," another source added.

The question of who could become the next head of the Prosecutor General's Office is currently being considered.

Background:

Unconfirmed rumours emerged in February 2024 that Kostin might be sent as an ambassador to the UK. The Prosecutor General's Office did not comment on them.

