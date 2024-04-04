All Sections
Lithuanian president backs idea of NATO military support fund for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 4 April 2024, 18:51
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has hailed a proposal by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to set up a €100 billion fund to support Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: Nausėda said the fund will serve as yet another instrument of support for Ukraine that will not limit the assistance provided to the country in other forms.

"First and foremost, it provides much-needed solidarity to reach a collective agreement to continue supporting Ukraine, regardless of political trends and vagaries," the Lithuanian president said.

He stressed that the establishment of such a fund would not limit countries’ ability to make much larger contributions in support of Ukraine.

"Individual states will continue to try to help [Ukraine – ed.] in various ways, both financially and by other means," Nausėda added.

Background:

