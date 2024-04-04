Lithuanian president backs idea of NATO military support fund for Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has hailed a proposal by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to set up a €100 billion fund to support Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: Nausėda said the fund will serve as yet another instrument of support for Ukraine that will not limit the assistance provided to the country in other forms.

"First and foremost, it provides much-needed solidarity to reach a collective agreement to continue supporting Ukraine, regardless of political trends and vagaries," the Lithuanian president said.

He stressed that the establishment of such a fund would not limit countries’ ability to make much larger contributions in support of Ukraine.

"Individual states will continue to try to help [Ukraine – ed.] in various ways, both financially and by other means," Nausėda added.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies must ensure long-term support for Ukraine amid discussions on the €100 billion fund.

Later, Stoltenberg explained that discussions on setting up the new multi-year fund to support Ukraine are underway and being held jointly with Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba doubts that Stoltenberg's idea can be implemented "in the current financial model".

