Ukrainian Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief discuss situation on the frontline with Lithuanian counterparts

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, together with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held a video call with the Minister of Defence of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

Details: Syrskyi and Umierov congratulated Kasčiūnas on his recent appointment to the position.

Lithuanian Armed Forces Commander Valdemaras Rupšys also participated in the video call.

Syrskyi briefed his Lithuanian counterparts on the current operational security situation on the front.

Quote from Umierov: "We discussed ways to expand our bilateral defence cooperation and thanked Lithuania for its unwavering support. We look forward to Minister Kasčiūnas's visit to Kyiv in the near future."

