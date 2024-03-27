All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief discuss situation on the frontline with Lithuanian counterparts

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 March 2024, 19:18
Photo: Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, together with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held a video call with the Minister of Defence of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

Source: Defence Ministry 

Details: Syrskyi and Umierov congratulated Kasčiūnas on his recent appointment to the position. 

Lithuanian Armed Forces Commander Valdemaras Rupšys also participated in the video call. 

Syrskyi briefed his Lithuanian counterparts on the current operational security situation on the front.

Quote from Umierov: "We discussed ways to expand our bilateral defence cooperation and thanked Lithuania for its unwavering support. We look forward to Minister Kasčiūnas's visit to Kyiv in the near future."

Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's State Logistics Operator concludes contracts for Armed Forces' water supply at nearly 40% cheaper
Ukraine's air defence has downed over 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since start of full-scale invasion – Defence Ministry
Ukrainian Defence Ministry develops anti-mine boots for bomb disposal experts
