EU warns Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

Leaders of the European Union have warned Iran that it will face a response from the EU if it transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: The meeting minutes of the Brussels summit held by the leaders of EU member states, the first day of which was Thursday (March 21), reported by European Pravda

Details: EU leaders called on third parties to immediately stop providing material support to Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They noted that they were extremely concerned about reports that Iran might transfer ballistic missiles and related technologies to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"Were Iran to do so, the European Union is prepared to respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran," they stated.

Background:

Reuters reported in February, citing sources, that Iran had already sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of 2024 as part of agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations denied this.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, denied that Iranian ballistic missiles had been delivered to Russia.

The US did not officially confirm this information either.

Support UP or become our patron!