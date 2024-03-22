All Sections
EU warns Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

Friday, 22 March 2024, 09:16
EU warns Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Leaders of the European Union have warned Iran that it will face a response from the EU if it transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: The meeting minutes of the Brussels summit held by the leaders of EU member states, the first day of which was Thursday (March 21), reported by European Pravda

Details: EU leaders called on third parties to immediately stop providing material support to Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine. 

They noted that they were extremely concerned about reports that Iran might transfer ballistic missiles and related technologies to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"Were Iran to do so, the European Union is prepared to respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran," they stated.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

