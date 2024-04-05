All Sections
Russians kill 2 civilians in New-York in Donetsk Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:30
Russian forces have bombarded Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians in the settlement of New-York (formerly Novhorodske) and injuring at least eight more people in the oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Bakhmut district. Two people were killed and two were injured, 37 houses and two administrative buildings were damaged in New-York."

Details: The Russians also hit Pokrovsk district: three houses and a warehouse were damaged in Dachne (Kurakhove hromada), five people were wounded and 17 private houses were damaged in Pokrovsk (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

 

The Russians damaged a house in Lyman and wounded a person and damaged four houses in Mykolaivka (Kostiantynivka hromada).

 

They damaged 14 private houses, four high-rise buildings, an industrial building, an infrastructure facility and two non-residential premises in the Chasiv Yar hromada.

 

In Siversk, two non-residential buildings were damaged in Russian attacks.

"In total, the Russians bombarded settlements in Donetsk Oblast 15 times over the last day. A total of 394 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the frontline areas," Filashkin said.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Donetsk Oblast
