Kharkiv under Russian attack: hits reported and cars on fire

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 April. There have been strikes near residential areas in the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Details: Terekhov said Kharkiv is under fire; explosions can be heard in the city.

Syniehubov also reported that the Russian invaders are conducting strikes on Kharkiv.

A warning of the threat of ballistic weapons has been issued in Kharkiv and the oblast.

00:48 Syniehubov said that strikes have been recorded near residential buildings in Kharkiv. He noted that all relevant services are working at the scene. Information about casualties is being established.

The Russians hit a shop with a missile in Derhachi hromada, and cars are on fire. There were no casualties among civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]

Updated: At 02:23, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.

The police called people to stay in shelters until the all-clear.

