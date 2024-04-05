All Sections
Russian forces launch guided bomb units on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 5 April 2024, 15:51
Russian forces launch guided bomb units on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast
Russian troops targeted the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb units (GBUs) on 5 April.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov reported explosions in Kharkiv at 15:28.

Later, the mayor added that "early reports indicated Kharkiv had been attacked with GBUs". The official noted that information on casualties and damage is being gathered. Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 15:45 that the Russians had struck the city and the oblast.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders attacked the city of Kharkiv and a settlement in the Kharkiv district. Early reports indicate they used GBUs. Details are being established. At the moment, there is no information about the casualties."

Background: On the late evening of 31 March, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with GBUs, damaging an educational institution, a student accommodation and a residential building, as well as burning buses, a lorry and a car.

Subjects: Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement: