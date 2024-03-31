Polish aircraft scrambled again during Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled its aircraft during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Be advised that Polish and allied aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country."

Advertisement:

Details: The Polish military noted that they had been observing "the activities of the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation related to missile strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine".

The Polish Armed Forces noted that in response to the Russian attack, "procedures were initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, while the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation".

Background:

At dawn on 31 March, Ukraine's Air Force reported a threat of missile launches by Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers, with an air-raid warning issued across Ukraine.

On the night of 28-29 March, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled both its own and allied aircraft because of Russia's missile strike on Ukrainian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!