Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has reported on the situation at the front, describing the situation on the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka, and Avdiivka fronts as "especially difficult."

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The situation in the area of operation for the Ukrainian Defence Forces remains difficult.

Using air superiority, missiles and artillery ammunition, the enemy attempts to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations throughout the day and night, deploying assault groups and armoured vehicles.

In some areas, they attempt to conduct assault actions on foot, in waves, from platoon to company and occasionally battalion."

Details: Syrskyi describes the situation on the Bakhmut front as "especially difficult" in the areas east of Chasiv Yar and Klischiivka; on the Avdiivka front, in the areas of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske; and on the Novopavlivka front, in the area of Novomykhailivka.

The most intense battles are taking place in Pervomaiske and Vodiane, as well as east of Chasiv Yar, where Russian forces are attempting to breach Ukraine's defences.

Sirskyi stated that Chasiv Yar would remain under Ukrainian control and that all Russian attempts to break into the village had failed.

On the Lyman, Orikhiv, and Kherson fronts, the situation remains tense.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conduct local offensive operations in the areas of Bilohorivka and Vesele; on the Orikhiv front, in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, in order to reclaim lost ground; and on the Kherson front, the Russians attempt to drive Ukrainian troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Krynky area.

At the same time, on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have had "some tactical success."

The Commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces emphasised that the Defence Forces continue to hold the occupied lines and positions, exhausting the Russian forces and inflicting significant losses in personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

