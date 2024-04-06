All Sections
Zelenskyy aims to convene Peace Summit with up to 100 countries participating

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 20:31
Zelenskyy in an interview with journalists on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects 80–100 countries to attend the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, with the date to be agreed in the coming days.

Source: Zelenskyy on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "We expect 80-100 countries to participate in it.  We believe this will be the most comprehensive summit. A peace summit.  But it's a summit of great significance, which will gather our partners and where we will build a roadmap for further steps towards ending the war."

Details: Asked whether China is supposed to attend the summit, the president said that there is no specific list of countries yet.

"In the coming days (I hope not even weeks), we will agree on a specific date for the first inaugural summit in Switzerland. We must agree on this date in a bilateral format between me and the President of Switzerland. After that, we will send out invitations in various formats to world leaders," he explained.

The President stressed that only joint efforts can stop Russian aggression, so countries from all continents are expected at the summit.

For reference: The first inaugural Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The participating countries will prepare a joint action plan for a just peace for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President's Office has expressed a clear stance that Russia, which has violated all international rules and humanitarian norms, will not attend the first Global Peace Summit.

Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Ukraine's request, as both countries announced on Monday, 15 January, during President Zelenskyy's visit to Bern. 

