Russian forces carry out missile attack on Sumy Oblast, launch air-dropped mines and VOGs over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 06:10
Russian forces carry out missile attack on Sumy Oblast, launch air-dropped mines and VOGs over past 24 hours
Severe damage to Sumy Oblast caused by Russian attacks. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 21 times over the past 24 hours, conducting a missile attack and launching air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 79 explosions have been recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Boromlia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa hromadas were affected [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: The Russians targeted Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and dropped VOGs from UAVs (28 explosions) [the figures in parenthesis represent the number of explosions that have been caused by Russian attacks – ed.].

Russian artillery and mortars attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada (8 explosions).

The Russians launched four air-dropped mines on the territory of Bilopillia hromada. In addition, they carried out an artillery shelling.

Russian multiple-launch rocket systems struck Svesa hromada (4 explosions).

Seven explosions rocked Khotin hromada due to Russian artillery shelling.

Russian artillery fired on Shalyhyne hromada (10 explosions).

The Russians targeted Yunakivka hromada with artillery (2 explosions).

Russian artillery struck Velyka Pysarivka hromada (8 explosions).

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosionmissile strike
