Russians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded

The Russians struck Kharkiv on 7 April, injuring people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote from Terekhov: "The city is under fire. Two explosions."

Details: The OMA added that the Russians are bombarding Kharkiv.

Residents of the city and the district are urged to take shelter.

Later, the authorities added that the strike targeted the central districts of the city, with information emerging about civilians suffering injuries.

Update: Terekhov said that four strikes on the city were observed. A house was hit.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration specified that the Russians attacked several districts of the city, resulting in three women and a man being injured.

It is known that a 45-year-old man was wounded by the wreckage, while two women, 37 and 72, were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

In addition, at around 14:00, other explosions were heard, but the authorities have not yet reported on the aftermath.

