Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
Map showing the Russian city of Yeysk in the bottom right corner. Screenshot: Google Maps

New information suggests that drones controlled by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence damaged seven Russian aircraft at the Yeysk airfield, Russia, on 5 April.

Source: an anonymous Defence Intelligence official in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The official told Ukrainska Pravda that more accurate information has become available concerning the Ukrainian defence intelligence drone strike on the Russian military airfield in Yeysk.

The new data confirms that Ukrainian drones attacked the airfield on 5 April.

Seven Russian aircraft were damaged in the attack, including four Su-30SM multi-role fighter jets, two military transport aircraft, and a BE-200 amphibious aircraft.

The airfield’s diesel substation was also destroyed.

Quote from the Defence Intelligence official: "Forces from the 726th Training Centre of the 51st Division of the Russian Air Defence Forces were in charge of the airfield’s security.

They deployed a Pantsir-S missile system and guns to repel the attack. However, five Ukrainian [drones] still managed to break through their defences and overcome their attempts to deploy electronic warfare systems to disable them."

Previously: Three air bases in Russia were damaged by drones on the morning of 5 April as a result of a joint operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Reports at the time suggested that two Su-25 aircraft were destroyed and four Russian soldiers were killed in Yeysk.

Subjects: drones
