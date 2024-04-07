All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 April 2024, 16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
Oleksandr Syrskyi (front) and Rustem Umierov (back right) inspecting new military technologies. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, have inspected the latest military hardware by Ukrainian developers, including drones and robotised systems.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Сирський і Умєров ознайомилися з українськими новітніми розробками
Oleksandr Syrskyi (centre right) and Rustem Umierov (right) inspecting new military technology.
Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "Highly motivated technology teams are relentlessly working to improve their products, which are already being used by our forces, and developing their start-ups based on the goal we set for them in order to enable us to achieve our tactical and strategic objectives.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

We’re not just talking about surface- and air-based drones, but also robotised systems that can undertake tasks such as mine clearance, remotely controlled weapon stations, and other technologies that we will soon see being deployed. Our enemies are going to feel the impact."

Details: Syrskyi explained that robotised systems, such as systems that can evacuate injured soldiers, are instrumental in saving people’s lives in combat zones.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

"We should pay particular attention to remotely controlled weapon systems, which will soon be used in battle," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Rustem Umierovdrones
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukraine's Defence Minister tells US Defense Secretary: Ukraine needs more air defence systems and missiles
Ukraine's Defence Minister and US Defense Secretary discuss destructive impact of Russia's ruthless missile attacks
Ukrainian and American defence leaders discuss increased supply of air defence systems for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:41
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
All News
Advertisement: