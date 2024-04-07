Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact

Oleksandr Syrskyi (front) and Rustem Umierov (back right) inspecting new military technologies. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, have inspected the latest military hardware by Ukrainian developers, including drones and robotised systems.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "Highly motivated technology teams are relentlessly working to improve their products, which are already being used by our forces, and developing their start-ups based on the goal we set for them in order to enable us to achieve our tactical and strategic objectives.

We’re not just talking about surface- and air-based drones, but also robotised systems that can undertake tasks such as mine clearance, remotely controlled weapon stations, and other technologies that we will soon see being deployed. Our enemies are going to feel the impact."

Details: Syrskyi explained that robotised systems, such as systems that can evacuate injured soldiers, are instrumental in saving people’s lives in combat zones.

"We should pay particular attention to remotely controlled weapon systems, which will soon be used in battle," he said.

